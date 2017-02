LONDON Oct 27 EDF Energy has restarted its 620-megawatt (MW) UK Hartlepool R2 nuclear reactor on Thursday morning, the company said in a statement.

"We can confirm that Hartlepool R2 re-synchronised to the Grid today (27 October) at 00.30hrs," a spokeswoman said.

The unit had been off the grid since September 24 for refuelling. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)