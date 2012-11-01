GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, dollar rises on rate-hike view
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
LONDON Nov 1 EDF Energy shut down its British 660-megawatt (MW) Heysham 2 unit 7 nuclear reactor late on Wednesday for turbine repairs, the company said on Thursday.
"Heysham 2 unit 7 was manually shutdown at 19:25 on 31 October to allow repairs to a turbine governor valve," a spokesman said.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
Feb 21 Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced on Tuesday it would merge with New York-based Chadbourne & Parke to form a firm of some 4,000 lawyers with offices in 32 countries.
* Kirby says government following deal closely (Adds detail of debate, minister comment)