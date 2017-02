LONDON Nov 2 EDF Energy returned the 480 megawatt Unit 8 of its British Hinkley Point B nuclear power station to the grid on Friday, the company said in a statement.

"Unit 8 at Hinkley Point B power station was synchronised to the grid at 12:41 this afternoon," a spokesman said in a statement.

"The unit was manually shut down on Saturday 27 October to allow a gas circulator oil pump to be replaced."