LONDON Dec 3 Britain's 660-megawatt Heysham 2 Unit 7 nuclear power station was returned to the grid on Sunday evening, December 2, operator EDF Energy said on Monday.

"We can confirm that Unit 7 at Heysham 2 power station synchronised to the grid at 22.30 yesterday (2/12)," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

The power station had been taken off the grid on October 31 for turbine repairs.