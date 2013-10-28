* Dungeness B21, B22 shut down after power failure - EDF
* EDF Energy says the units are safely shutdown
* Storms cuts power to 220,000 homes in Britain
LONDON, Oct 28 The storm that swept across
southern Britain on Monday morning caused nuclear power outages
at the Dungeness B21 and B22 units, operator EDF Energy
said.
EDF Energy said on its website that both units, which have a
capacity of 550 megawatts (MW) each, came off at 0744 GMT on
Monday, adding that unit availability was expected to be zero
for the next seven days.
"The shutdown was weather-related. The plant reacted as it
should and shut down safely," an EDF Energy spokeswoman said.
The company said in a separate statement that both reactors
were shut after power to the site was cut off.
"The station is liaising with National Grid regarding
returning the power supply," the statement said.
A strong storm battered southern parts of England and Wales
early on Monday, with wind speeds reaching almost 100 miles per
hour, cutting power supplies to around 220,000 homes, forcing
flight cancellations, disrupting trains and closing many roads
and bridges.