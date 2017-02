LONDON Jan 17 EDF Energy restarted its 630-megawatt (MW) Sizewell B1 nuclear reactor on Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman said.

"Turbine 1 at Sizewell B power station returned to service at 0439 (GMT) on Tuesday, 17 January, following a planned maintenance outage which started on Wednesday, 11 January," she said, adding that the power station was now back to generating at full. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)