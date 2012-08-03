LONDON Aug 3 The UK's EDF Energy returned its 550 megawatt Dungeness B21 nuclear power station to the electricity grid on Friday morning following the completion of planned refueling, the company said in a statement.

"EDF Energy can confirm that Unit 21 at Dungeness B power station returned to service this morning (Friday, 3 August). The Unit was taken off-line on Friday, 20 July, for planned off-load refueling. It was safely returned to service and resynchronised to the grid at 02:45hrs this morning," a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)