LONDON Aug 10 EDF Energy's 640 megawatt Torness 2 nuclear power station returned to the grid in the evening of August 9, the company said late on Thursday.

"We can confirm that R2 at Torness Power Station was synchronised to the grid on August 9 at 22.10 hours (BST) following its planned statutory maintenance outage. The unit had been offline since May 13, and the outage was extended as extra work was required to repair an in-service inspection standpipe," a spokeswoman said in a statement.