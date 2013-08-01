LONDON Aug 1 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, restarted its 600-megawatt Sizewell B1 nuclear reactor on Thursday afternoon, while the plant's B2 unit remained offline following an early-morning outage.

"Unit 1 at Sizewell B power station re-synchronised to the grid shortly before 1730 BST on 1 August," a spokesman said.

Unit 2 was still disconnected from the network and is planned to restart on Friday, National Grid data and EDF Energy's outage schedule showed.

Both nuclear units shut down unexpectedly on Thursday morning for valve rapairs, EDF Energy said.