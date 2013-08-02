LONDON Aug 2 EDF Energy's UK nuclear reactors Sizewell B2 and Dungeness B21 returned to the power grid between Thursday and Friday, the operator said.

"Unit 2 at Sizewell B power station re-synchronised to the Grid around 20:15 on 1 August. This followed an outage to carry out repairs to a valve on one of the secondary reactor systems," a spokesman said in a statement.

"Unit 21 at Dungeness B power station re-synchronised to the Grid at around 00:10 on 2 August following an outage to repair a control rod fault," he added.