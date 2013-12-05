* Declining capacity, government intervention to lift prices
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Dec 5 Britain will be Europe's only
electricity market to see rising wholesale prices in 2014 as
declining supply and government intervention drives prices up,
Credit Suisse said on Thursday.
Wholesale power prices in many European markets, such as
Germany's, have dropped by up to 40 percent in the past three
years due to low demand growth coupled with a boost in renewable
capacity triggered by generous government green subsidies.
While most of Europe's power markets are expected to remain
depressed around current levels in 2014, Britain's market will
tighten on the back of falling capacity and government
intervention, Credit Suisse said in a research note.
"The UK is the only geography where we believe that
declining supply and government intervention (carbon, CFD for
nuclear) will drive generation power prices higher," the bank
said.
British utilities must submit carbon permits under the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme for each tonne of carbon dioxide they
emit, and the UK has also set a carbon price floor, an extra
burden that companies in continental Europe do not have to pay.
The domestic tax is set at 4.94 pounds ($8.07) per tonne
this year and is due to rise to 18.08 pounds in 2015 and then to
a level that ensures power companies pay a total of 30 pounds by
2020 for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.
In the nuclear sector, Britain signed a deal with France's
EDF this year to build a 16-billion pound nuclear
plant, in which it offered state guarantees to fund the project.
Hinkley Point C in southwest England is expected to start
producing power from 2023. The government will guarantee it a
price of up to 92.50 pounds per megawatt-hour of electricity for
35 years, more than twice current market rates.
Beyond government intervention which is lifting prices,
Britain's power market is already tight as ageing capacity is
being retired and little new generation is being built.
National Grid has warned of winter blackouts without
more capacity investment, and regulator Ofgem says the power
market could tighten significantly by the winter of 2015/2016.
"The real issue will hit in the second half of the decade,
with further regulatory mandated closures and economic closures
of older CCGT (combined cycle gas turbine) plants due to energy
margins not recovering fixed costs," Olly Spinks of consultancy
Timera Energy said.
From 2017, Britain could face power shortages during days
when high demand meets low renewable output, data shows. ()