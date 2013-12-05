* Declining capacity, government intervention to lift prices

* UK power shortage expected after 2015

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Dec 5 Britain will be Europe's only electricity market to see rising wholesale prices in 2014 as declining supply and government intervention drives prices up, Credit Suisse said on Thursday.

Wholesale power prices in many European markets, such as Germany's, have dropped by up to 40 percent in the past three years due to low demand growth coupled with a boost in renewable capacity triggered by generous government green subsidies.

While most of Europe's power markets are expected to remain depressed around current levels in 2014, Britain's market will tighten on the back of falling capacity and government intervention, Credit Suisse said in a research note.

"The UK is the only geography where we believe that declining supply and government intervention (carbon, CFD for nuclear) will drive generation power prices higher," the bank said.

British utilities must submit carbon permits under the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit, and the UK has also set a carbon price floor, an extra burden that companies in continental Europe do not have to pay.

The domestic tax is set at 4.94 pounds ($8.07) per tonne this year and is due to rise to 18.08 pounds in 2015 and then to a level that ensures power companies pay a total of 30 pounds by 2020 for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

In the nuclear sector, Britain signed a deal with France's EDF this year to build a 16-billion pound nuclear plant, in which it offered state guarantees to fund the project.

Hinkley Point C in southwest England is expected to start producing power from 2023. The government will guarantee it a price of up to 92.50 pounds per megawatt-hour of electricity for 35 years, more than twice current market rates.

Beyond government intervention which is lifting prices, Britain's power market is already tight as ageing capacity is being retired and little new generation is being built.

National Grid has warned of winter blackouts without more capacity investment, and regulator Ofgem says the power market could tighten significantly by the winter of 2015/2016.

"The real issue will hit in the second half of the decade, with further regulatory mandated closures and economic closures of older CCGT (combined cycle gas turbine) plants due to energy margins not recovering fixed costs," Olly Spinks of consultancy Timera Energy said.

From 2017, Britain could face power shortages during days when high demand meets low renewable output, data shows. ()