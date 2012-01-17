LONDON Jan 17 Scottish Power is
the last of Britain's "Big Six" utilities to slash retail energy
tariffs by cutting gas prices by 5 percent following a drop in
wholesale prices.
From Feb. 27, Scottish Power's domestic customer's annual
gas bills will fall by an average of 5 percent, affecting around
1.4 million customers, the company said late on Monday.
"This equates to an annual reduction of 36 pounds for both
dual fuel and gas only monthly Direct Debit customers," Scottish
Power said.
Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power said that despite the
reductions, prices would continue to rise in the longer term.
"Although there has been a short-term fluctuation (downward)
in the wholesale gas market that has allowed us to pass on
today's reductions, the global demand for energy is increasing
faster than its supply," company CEO Neil Clitheroe said.
"This will inevitably lead to higher energy costs in the
long-term."
EDF Energy, Centrica, SSE, RWE
npower, and E.ON have already announced
reduced prices in January, with some cutting electricity tariffs
and others decreasing gas prices.
British wholesale electricity and gas prices have fallen
around 10 percent since the autumn, when suppliers last raised
consumer bills. Above-normal temperatures and a weakening
economy have weighed on gas and power consumption.
The "Big Six" suppliers - EDF Energy, RWE npower, E.ON,
Scottish Power, Centrica and SSE - increased tariffs between
August and November last year, passing on steep rises in
wholesale prices, which helped drive UK inflation to a
three-year high in September.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)