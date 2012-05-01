LONDON May 1 Danish utility DONG is moving into
the British retail energy market through buying Royal Dutch
Shell PLC's Shell Gas Direct for 30 million pounds
($48.72 million), DONG said on Tuesday in a statement.
Following the acquisition, government-owned DONG said it had
created DONG Energy Sales (UK) Ltd, a commercial gas supplier
with an 11 percent market share and more than 5,000 industrial
customers.
"Building on our long-term investments in upstream oil and
gas exploration and production, the new company is a strong
growth platform for us to become a major integrated energy
company in the UK," Lars Clausen, Executive Vice President at
DONG Energy said.
DONG's total investment in the UK since 2005 amounts to 3.9
billion pounds, the company said.
DONG also said that it planned to launch a dual fuel offer
to begin supplying customers with power in addition to natural
gas within the next 12 months.
Shell Gas Direct's 130 employees, including General Manager
Mike Hogg, will remain with the company under its new owners at
its existing offices in central London, according to the
statement.
($1 = 0.6158 British pounds)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)