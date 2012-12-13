LONDON Dec 13 The British government said on Thursday it has lifted its ban on shale gas exploration with immediate effect, unlocking so-far unexplored gas that will slow the fall in domestic natural gas production.

"My decision is based on evidence. It comes after detailed study of the latest scientific research available and evidence from the leading experts in the field," Energy and Climate Change Secretary Edward Davey said at a press conference in London.

But Davey said the government would impose tight controls on the technology, which uses large amounts of water and chemicals that is pumped at high pressure into the ground to extract trapped gas.

Britain, Europe's largest gas consumer, in summer 2011 put a temporary stop to hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" for shale gas after earth tremors were measured near a drilling site close to Blackpool.