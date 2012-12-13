LONDON Dec 13 The British government said on
Thursday it has lifted its ban on shale gas exploration with
immediate effect, unlocking so-far unexplored gas that will slow
the fall in domestic natural gas production.
"My decision is based on evidence. It comes after detailed
study of the latest scientific research available and evidence
from the leading experts in the field," Energy and Climate
Change Secretary Edward Davey said at a press conference in
London.
But Davey said the government would impose tight controls on
the technology, which uses large amounts of water and chemicals
that is pumped at high pressure into the ground to extract
trapped gas.
Britain, Europe's largest gas consumer, in summer 2011 put a
temporary stop to hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" for shale
gas after earth tremors were measured near a drilling site close
to Blackpool.