* UK suspended new shale gas projects last year

* Minister favours resumption but defends "patient" approach

* Industry much more developed in North America

LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's energy minister said on Monday he hoped to be able to allow a resumption of shale gas development, partially suspended last year due to environmental concerns about the fracking technology used to expolit it.

"I hope it will prove possible for me to give a green light to shale," Edward Davey said at a gas conference in London.

"In principle, I'm all in favour of exploiting new resources. I would welcome as much as anyone a way to boost Britain's indigenous gas supplies and to reduce energy prices to consumers and businesses alike," Davey, who heads Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC), said.

The government suspended the development of shale gas extraction last year after it triggered two small earthquakes near Blackpool, adding to fears about hydraulic fracturing - a method of drilling through shale deposits to retrieve gas by injecting liquids and chemicals.

The energy ministry now has to decide whether to allow new holes to be drilled. Davey said his department was approaching the question with caution.

"I make no apology for being a little more patient. Questions about regulatory oversight and the involvement of communities need to be answered rather than simply dismissed," he said.

The industry hopes that a domestic shale gas sector could ease rising import dependency.

Britain was a net exporter of gas until 2004, but a steady decline in output over the past few years has made it more reliant on imports, mostly from Norway and, increasingly, Qatar.

Environmental groups and large sections of the public in western Europe oppose fracking. Bulgaria and France have both banned shale gas exploration.

The British Geological Survey estimates Britain's onshore shale reserves at 5.3 trillion cubic feet (150 billion cubic metres), which would be enough to meet Britain's gas consumption for one and a half years, although UK shale gas exploration companies such as Cuadrilla Resources have put their figures as high as 200 trillion cubic feet.

In the United States, a shale gas boom has resulted in a sharp rise in natural gas production, leading to a collapse in domestic prices and the possibility of the U.S. exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2015.