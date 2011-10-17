* Major energy firms called to summit
* Consumers facing rising bills ahead of winter
* New measures unlikely; focus on awareness of all offers
* Labour: "Warm words" not enough; use profits to cut prices
(Adds Huhne comment after meeting)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Oct 17 British households struggling to
pay rising fuel bills should change supplier, check their
tariffs, or insulate their homes to try to save money, energy
secretary Chris Huhne said after ministers met the "Big Six"
energy companies for talks.
Huhne said Monday's meeting was "encouraging" and denied
suggestions that, without an actual fuel price cut, the outcome
would do little to help fuel consumers.
"This is not small beer," he told reporters. "On an average
dual fuel bill of about 1,300 pounds ($2,050), by switching you
can actualy get about 200 pounds off your energy bill."
Huhne has dismissed opposition Labour calls for the
government to pressure companies to use growing profit to cut
bills, saying it would be wrong for ministers to try to set
prices. "This is a market and we have to make sure it is a fair
market," he said.
More competition, greater transparency in the wholesale
energy market and consumers shopping around would combine to
drive down energy costs, he said.
With household finances squeezed, the cost of electricity
and gas has shot up the political agenda and the government is
under pressure to be seen to be taking action.
The energy summit came as the coalition government faces
pressure from angry consumers already feeling the pressure from
weak growth, public cuts and tax rises. Unemployment has jumped
to a 17-year high, inflation is more than double the two percent
target and wage growth is muted.
"The companies are not the Salvation Army. We expect them to
earn respectable returns for their shareholders," Huhne told BBC
radio before the talks. "But they need to be operating in a fair
and competitive market."
More than eight out of 10 customers have never checked to
see if they could get a better deal and they should now start to
pay more attention to both their supplier and tariff, he added.
Energy bills have risen dramatically in recent months as
companies hike prices due to higher wholesale costs, meaning an
average dual fuel bill in Britain costs 1,345 pounds ($2,125) a
year, the watchdog Ofgem said last week.
The regulator said companies were making 125 pounds per
customer in profit, the highest level since at least 2004,
compared with 15 pounds in June. Suppliers dispute the figures.
PROFITS NEEDED
Huhne said companies needed to make a decent return to be
able to invest in power stations because a quarter of Britain's
electricity generating capacity will need to be replaced over
the next 10 years.
In its proposed reforms last week, Ofgem said energy
companies would have to simplify their billing and pricing
structures which it said were far too complex.
Britain's six largest utilities are German groups E.ON
(EONGn.DE) and RWE , British companies Centrica
and Scottish and Southern Energy , French operator EDF
and Spanish firm Iberdrola .
Ahead of the summit, RWE's npower said it would freeze
prices for customers on standard residential tariffs for the
coming winter. Centrica's British Gas also announced a pledge
not to raise energy prices for variable rate customers this
winter.
($1 = 0.634 pound)
(Additional reporting by Peter Griffiths)