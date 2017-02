LONDON Oct 2 The British government has given permission to build a 60 megawatt power station that will generate electricity from waste, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said on Tuesday.

The facility will be built at Lostock in Northwich by E.ON and Brunner Mond, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals .

"This plant takes waste and turns it into something of great value - enough power to supply 80,000 homes," a DECC spokesman said.