Oct 19 An innovative, government-sponsored
program aimed at funding energy-saving home improvements has
drawn praise from powerful supporters, including President
Obama. But complaints from a growing number of homeowners,
lenders and realtors in California suggest the financing is
making homes more difficult to sell and disrupting the mortgage
market.
More than 50,000 California households have signed up for
Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing since state
legislators passed a law in 2008 allowing residents to borrow
money for such things as solar panels and energy-efficient
windows. The financing method, authorized by cities and
counties, and funded by venture capital-backed startups like
Renovate America Inc, Renew Financial LLC and Ygrene Energy Fund
Inc, is then paid off through special assessments on property
tax bills.
Because the improvements stay with the home, and subsequent
owners will reap the benefits of them, the assessments are
intended to remain with the property in the event of a sale.
But some homeowners trying to sell their houses have found
potential buyers scared off by the higher tax assessments. And
now realtors in the state are organizing against PACE, saying it
makes getting new mortgages much tougher and can leave sellers
stuck in their homes.
In Riverside County, an inland part of Southern California
where PACE has been particularly popular, Paul Herrera,
government affairs director for two realtor groups, said he gets
daily phone calls from agents reporting difficulties selling
homes with PACE assessments.
Sancho Lopez, a Riverside police officer and homeowner in an
adjacent county, experienced the problem first-hand. He and his
wife financed the $40,000 cost of 21 dual-pane, energy efficient
windows and two sliding doors with a PACE loan. When they
decided to sell their house, their realtor warned them it
wouldn't be easy.
The house sat on the market for 10 months, and it is in
escrow now, Lopez said, only because he has agreed to pay off
the loan balance - now $46,000 because of interest and fees.
"I wouldn't ever do it again," Lopez said of the PACE
program he used to pay for the windows.
MORTGAGE HIERARCHY
Banks dislike PACE loans because they take precedent over
mortgage debt in the event of a default, upending a basic tenet
of the market.
"There is a general principle in mortgage banking: first in
time, first in line," said Pete Mills, senior vice president
with the Washington-based Mortgage Bankers Association. "Taxing
authorities are always a risk of jumping ahead, but that's a far
different matter than a private company selling energy
improvements being able to jump ahead."
Both the Federal Housing Administration and the Federal
Housing Finance Agency, while saying they support energy
efficiency, have not supported the program up to now because
the first lien position of mortgages is not assured. In 2010,
the Federal Housing Finance Agency directed mortgage finance
giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac not to buy mortgages on
properties with PACE liens.
That has exacerbated the problems in Riverside
County, Herrera said, where most mortgages are backed by Fannie
or Freddie or insured by the FHA.
The federal housing regulators' reluctance has caught the
attention of President Obama, who has said he wants the program
to succeed and grow because it helps citizens participate in
reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
In August, the White House said it will work with the
Federal Housing Administration to boost adoption of PACE
financing nationwide. Nearly 30 states have passed laws to
enable residential PACE, but states other than California have
sat on the sidelines pending a resolution to the controversy.
JOLT FOR GREEN ECONOMY
The PACE program was created at a time when California's
construction sector had been hit hard by the housing crisis. A
new funding source for green home improvements was seen as a way
of both putting contractors back to work and helping meet
climate goals.
Seven years on, supporters say the program is working.
Renovate America, which has financed 90 percent of the
residential PACE deals in California through its HERO program,
said its 47,000 projects have created more than 8,000 jobs and
reduced carbon dioxide emissions by an amount equal to taking
330,000 sport utility vehicles off the road for a year.
Wall Street also likes it. Investors have snapped up
hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds backed by PACE
projects, which are regarded as low risk because they enjoy
priority over a mortgage.
Renovate America has raised more than $600 million through
bond sales over the last two years.
"PACE is the only financing that allows the seller to
transfer the remaining debt to a new buyer," Renovate America
spokeswoman Ellen Qualls points out, noting that even under
current federal policy, about 45% of home sellers with PACE
financing from her company have been able to pass the
assessments on to new buyers.
It's difficult to quantify how many homeowners have had
difficulty selling their homes since real estate agents don't
keep data on deals that don't happen, Herrera said.
Rich Simonin, owner of Westcoe Realtors, a Riverside County
real estate company that sells about 700 homes a year, said PACE
assessments pose challenges in about 5 to 10 percent of his
deals.
Renovate America has responded to criticism from realtors
and others by improving disclosures in its contracts and
creating a division focused on resolving issues with home sales.
"I'm not a realtor. I'm a software guy," McNeill said. "When
you create something you tend to not know 100 percent about
where you are going to go until you get feedback."
Renovate has also started allowing homeowners who ask -
generally when trying to refinance or sell - to subordinate
their assessments through a separate contract. But if
subordinating PACE liens becomes the industry norm, providers
argue that could hurt the credit quality of their securities and
raise borrowing costs when they issue bonds.
In the meantime, people continue to be caught in the middle.
Steve Lista used Riverside County's PACE program to pay for
a nearly $27,000 prepaid lease of solar panels for his Eastvale
home. The account manager for an automobile auction company put
his 5-bedroom house on the market in June, but despite receiving
at least six offers couldn't find a buyer willing to take on the
$3,000-a-year assessment.
"No one was comfortable taking over the terms," he said.
Lista, who had hoped to sell his home to pay off some debt,
took his house off the market last week.
