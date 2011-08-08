(Refiles fix typo in headline)

* Oil-price expectations to been seen in 2012 budgets

* Drilling crept up last year with oil under today's level

* Canadian oil stocks tumble more than 7 percent (In U.S. dollars unless noted)

By Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 8 It may be a few months before tumbling crude prices force Canadian producers to claw back capital spending, prompting the kind of slide in output forecasts that hit the industry less than three years ago.

If the crude-price skid persists, then Canada's oil producers, whose higher-cost oil sands and heavy oil production makes up a growing chunk of U.S. energy supply, will put the brakes on spending increases in their 2012 budgets.

Those are normally detailed in the autumn, and until the market fall, most companies had been expected to pump more cash into oil operations as crude markets outshone natural gas, FirstEnergy Capital Corp analyst Michael Dunn said.

"That's when we'll know if this drop in markets is a blip or prolonged," Dunn said.

Oil skidded more than 6 percent on Monday, smashing below technical support levels as the reduction of the top-tier U.S. credit rating roiled markets and stoked concerns of an economic slowdown.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down $5.57 at $81.31 a barrel. That pulled the cost of Canada's main blend of heavy oil down to just over $67 a barrel, creeping ever closer to the cost of some of the supplies.

In late 2008 and early 2009, plunging oil prices and the credit crunch combined to forced the delay or cancellation of more than $90 billion worth of planned oil sands projects and processing plants.

Although actual production levels dropped off by less than 1 percent over those two years, longer-term projections fell off significantly. In mid-2009, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers reduced its outlook for oil sands output by 2015 by 27 percent from the one it had made two years earlier.

Canada's National Energy Board currently projects production to average nearly 3 million barrels a day this year, up 11 percent from 2009, as money has gushed back into the sector.

Dunn said he believes that many of the projects on the drawing board, at least full-scale oil sands mining and upgrading operations, require oil prices of at least $100 a barrel to be economic.

Many new steam-assisted bitumen developments have a break-even oil price of $40-$50 a barrel, he said. Producing projects can normally generate free cash flow at those levels, which cuts the odds of production getting turned off.

"For much of the global oil industry and even for parts of the Canadian one, the sky has not yet fallen at today's prices," said Judith Dwarkin, director of energy research for Investment Technology Group.

"Oil-directed drilling activity ticked up all last year with prices below where they are now for much of the time, and producer expectations are for relatively modest price increases in the medium to longer term."

One benefit of a drop in oil prices could be some relief in what has been a resurgence in cost inflation in the Canadian energy sector as more projects have come to the fore, analysts have said.

Fears of a worsening outlook for U.S. oil demand prompted investors to dump Canada's energy stocks on Monday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's oil and gas group .SPTTEN, which includes the shares of producers, integrated oil companies and oil field service providers, closed down 20.3 points, or 7.2 percent, at 261.37, its lowest close in nearly two years.

Big losers on the day included Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), down 13 percent at C$12.02, MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), down 11 percent at C$43.85, Talisman Energy Inc TLM.TO, off 8 percent at C$15.29, and Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), down 7 percent at C$30.10.

The group has lost about 20 percent of its value in two months.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)