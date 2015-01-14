WASHINGTON Jan 14 The Canadian government's
expectations for oil revenues are modest and Ottawa will fulfill
its promise to balance its budget this year despite the sharp
fall in crude prices, Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford
said on Wednesday.
In estimating revenue, the government looks at oil prices
over a 20- to 40-year period, he told a news conference, noting
that the price of Canadian oil was discounted on the market.
"Our expectations around revenue and its relation to pricing
have been very modest," Rickford said. "So declining oil prices
will impact the government's flexibility but we will balance the
budget in 2015."
