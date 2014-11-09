* Crude prices sink 30 pct in 5 months, hit 2010 levels
* Hedge fund short sellers circle oil services shares
* Fugro stock down over 30 pct since scrapping dividend
* CGG posts 24 pct drop in revenues
By Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Nov 9 Belt-tightening by big
energy majors faced with plunging oil prices is battering the
finances and share prices of their suppliers, as investors
reassess the sector's ability to keep gushing cash.
A growing list of delayed or cancelled projects, seen by
some investors as a healthy move by majors to rein in capital
spend after a poor history of returns is working its way through
corporate earnings; it has already pummelled the share price of
some European suppliers seen as financially fragile.
Fugro, once seen as a blue-chip on Amsterdam's
benchmark index, has had more than 30 percent of its
stock-market value wiped out in a week since scrapping its
dividend. It is seeing trade swings more suited to a small-sized
firm: on Thursday its one-day gain was 28 percent.
The worst of this volatility may yet be to come, analysts
and fund managers warn, as the recent fall in oil prices -
triggered by a supply glut as well as worries over cooling
demand - and the delayed effect of capital-expenditure cuts
keeps up the pressure on companies to plug balance-sheet gaps.
"Oil services firms are like euro zone banks a few years
ago. There's a lot of damage in the sector and it could get
worse before it gets better," said Arnaud Scarpaci, fund manager
at Montaigne Capital.
And that in turn may tarnish the long-term appeal of an
energy sector that has consistently been among the top
dividend-paying industries since the financial crisis,
representing around $41.6 billion in total payouts for the
second quarter of 2014 alone, according to data from Henderson
Global Investors.
According to analysts at Nomura, Norwegian oil-drilling
contractor Seadrill is one example of a firm that
could fill an expected funding gap in 2015 by cutting dividends.
Seadrill declined to comment.
"Everybody's concern is that we are in a deteriorating
market (for suppliers)," said KBC analyst Dirk Verbiesen.
OIL SLICK
Brent crude prices have tumbled nearly 30 percent in
the past five months, to $82 a barrel - a level not seen in four
years, with some expecting the supply-demand mismatch to get
worse. A recent Reuters poll of economists and analysts shows
that Brent is seen averaging $93.70 in 2015 and $96.00 in 2016.
This has caught oil majors, not just suppliers, off-guard -
French group Total for example still uses $100 per
barrel in its projections - and is starting to seriously dampen
their plans to ramp up investment.
But oil majors by and large are bigger and more diversified
than their suppliers, allowing them leeway to protect payouts.
BP even announced a dividend increase last month.
So while Fugro and peers like Petroleum Geo Services
and CGG are facing these pressures with a
net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of between 1.9 and 2.8, according to
Reuters data, more diversified oil majors like BP and
Royal Dutch Shell are at between 0.5 and 0.8.
"The fall in oil prices is unlikely to incite oil companies
to invest in the short term...This has dragged down the
oil-services sector but it has also been made worse in certain
cases, including Fugro, by stretched balance sheets," said Alain
Parent, an analyst at Natixis in Paris.
Reached for comment, Fugro said its business had "compelling
long-term potential" but that it faced challenging mid-term
market conditions as a result of spending cutbacks. It did
however say that it might benefit from a new era of no-frills
services by offering more standardised products.
This week, France's CGG posted a brutal 24 percent drop in
quarterly revenue as the group scrambles to reduce the size of
its seismic survey fleet, while Norway's Aker Solutions
warned that oil companies could further delay major
projects.
Seeing blood in the water, hedge fund short sellers have
been circling shares of oil services companies, with CGG, Fugro
and Seadrill featuring among the most shorted stocks
in Europe, with between 8 and 10 percent of their shares out on
loan, according to Markit data.
Hedge funds AQR Capital Management, Marshall Wace LLP,
BlackRock Investment Management, Citadel Advisors and Oxford
Asset Management feature among the funds with the biggest short
positions on oil services shares, according to regulatory
filings with European market regulators.
Marshall Wace, Citadel and Oxford AM declined to comment,
while officials for AQR and BlackRock were not immediately
available.
Officials from Petroleum Geo-Services could not be reached
immediately. A spokesman for CGG referred to comments made on
Thursday by the company's CEO Jean-Georges Malcor, who said the
group has already made a lot of adjustments and cost cuts to
cope with order cancellations and an oil price around $80.
Montaigne Capital's Scarpaci warned that sharp rebounds in
prices like the ones seen on Thursday in a number of stocks
could happen in the coming weeks, given the bearish consensus
and the high level of short selling.
"The level of pessimism is reaching a high point on both
crude oil prices and the sector's shares, so there's a risk of
short-lived rebounds and short-covering rallies."
Also, some investors feel that the sector is in a state of
overcapacity and that fragile firms that eventually merge or
drop out will allow stronger players to mop up market share.
But given the long road ahead for the sector's clean-up, the
likelihood is that these stocks face big short-term price moves
rather than a quick shift in long-term investor sentiment.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in London and Thomas
Escritt in Amsterdam; editing by Philippa Fletcher)