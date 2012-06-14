(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, June 14 Energy consumption among rich
and developing countries got cleaner and dirtier respectively
last year, in a starker than ever trend which reinforces how
global climate action is now in the hands of emerging economies.
Carbon intensity of energy measures the CO2 emissions per
unit of consumption, in other words how polluting energy is in
carbon terms.
Data published by the energy company BP on Wednesday
showed that such carbon intensity in OECD countries reached a
record low last year, in data going back to 1965.
That reflected a vigorous trend towards deployment of
renewable energy and gas, both less carbon-emitting than coal,
against the backdrop of falling energy demand.
By contrast, in non-OECD countries, carbon intensity reached
a 28-year high, following a leap in coal consumption, continuing
an upward trend which started in 2000.
You now have to go back to 1984 for a time when non-OECD
countries had a dirtier energy mix.
That matters because it is also these countries which are
growing their energy consumption.
It is their energy policy, therefore, that will
over-whelmingly decide the temperature of the planet at the end
of the century and beyond: the signs are not promising.
The present transition away from coal to shale gas in the
United States and to renewable energy in the European Union is
less important.
Calculating what happens next in global CO2 emissions
requires an unpicking of trends in growth in GDP and energy
consumption, and the available data suggest that there is no
prospect for global CO2 emissions to stop rising.
RISING CO2
In 2011, demand for energy grew fastest in absolute (not
percentage) terms, in China, followed by India, Russia, Saudi
Arabia, Canada, Turkey and Brazil, the BP data show.
In all these countries carbon intensity also rose.
Energy demand fell fastest in Japan, followed by Germany,
Britain, France, the United States, the Netherlands and Italy.
These countries all saw their carbon intensity of energy
fall, with the exception of Italy and the Netherlands which saw
small rises.
The message? Developed countries are cleaning up their
energy system, but only at the margins as they replace ageing
stock, in an effect more than offset by emerging economies which
are both growing and becoming dirtier at the same time.
The result is surging CO2 emissions, both in non-OECD
countries (up 6 percent in 2011) and globally (up 3 percent).
WHAT WILL HAPPEN?
Scientists say global CO2 emissions should peak by 2020 and
then start falling to keep climate change within safer, more
predictable limits.
What do the BP data tell us about the chance of that?
In a simple equation, the world's carbon emissions equal its
carbon intensity per unit of energy multiplied by its total
energy consumption.
For carbon emissions to start falling, carbon intensity must
therefore fall quicker than energy consumption rises.
At present, globally, both are rising.
Looking first at energy consumption, this is inextricably
linked to economic output.
The forecast rate of global economic growth suggests no
prospect for energy consumption to slow to a halt by 2020.
For example, the International Monetary Fund forecasts real
(constant dollars) global GDP growth actually to accelerate
through the decade, from 4.1 percent annually in 2013 to 4.7
percent in 2017.
The world is becoming more efficient (less energy
intensive), by a very consistent 1 percent annually over all
timescales in the past several decades: not enough to offset
such forecast GDP growth.
Energy consumption will therefore continue to grow, probably
by about 3 percent annually, barring global economic disaster or
some disruptive, unforeseen advance in efficiency technology.
To hold back carbon emissions, therefore, the onus is on
cutting the carbon intensity of energy consumption, by several
percentage points annually, for example by replacing coal with
wind, hydro, gas or nuclear.
In fact, the global carbon intensity of energy has been
roughly flat for the past 25 years, rising by about 0.2 percent
annually over the last decade (in line with emerging economies),
and falling by the same amount in the decade before that.
There appears no prospect, therefore, of the kind of
"greening" of the world's energy supply - particularly in
emerging economies - needed to stall growth in CO2 emissions.
That has important consequences either for disruptive policy
change, where governments might suddenly introduce punitive
carbon taxes, or the kind of dangerous climate change as
predicted by scientists.
