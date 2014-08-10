N'DJAMENA, Aug 10 Chad plans to take China
National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to an arbitration court in
Paris after talks stalled over its claim for $1.2 billion from
the state-owned firm in compensation for breaking environmental
rules, a senior official said.
The dispute erupted in July last year after Chad said it
discovered large quantities of crude oil had been dumped into
pits dug in the Koudalwa region, where CNPC has held licenses to
several oil blocs since 2009.
Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, secretary-general of the Chadian
government, said that weeks of negotiations to reach an amicable
solution to the dispute had failed.
"That is why we have decided to take a complaint to the
arbitration tribunal in Paris, as agreed under the terms of our
contract with CNPC," he said.
Last week in an escalation of the dispute, Chad cancelled
five exploration licenses held by CNPC.
As well as taking the case to the International Arbitration
Chamber of Paris, the minister said the government had lodged a
complaint against CNPC at a court in N'Djamena for environmental
destruction and endangering lives.
A spokesman for the Chinese oil company could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The government said in May that it was suspending all
exploration and drilling activities of CNPC for failure to meet
environmental standards.
Chad became a crude producer in 2003, and production peaked
at about 176,000 barrels per day in 2005 before declining
primarily due to ageing wells in its Doba oil field.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing
by Jane Baird)