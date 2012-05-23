BEIJING May 23 China will import 23 to 25 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from central Asia this year, the chairman of top Chinese oil and gas producer PetroChina said on Wednesday.

Imports will amount to 30 bcm next year after piping in 15.9 bcm in 2011, Jiang Jiemin told reporters in Beijing. (Reporting by Xu Wan and Don Durfee;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)