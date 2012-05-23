UPDATE 2-Oil dips on record U.S. inventories, but OPEC cuts lend some support
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
BEIJING May 23 China will import 23 to 25 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from central Asia this year, the chairman of top Chinese oil and gas producer PetroChina said on Wednesday.
Imports will amount to 30 bcm next year after piping in 15.9 bcm in 2011, Jiang Jiemin told reporters in Beijing. (Reporting by Xu Wan and Don Durfee;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows