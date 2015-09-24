LONDON, Sept 24 Representatives from energy
companies including oil heavyweights Shell and Statoil
have joined forces to advise on making cleaner energy
decisions, the latest push by energy firms to become more
pro-active on climate issues.
Shell Chairman Chad Holliday, Statoil Vice-President Bjorn
Otto Sverdrup and RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium are
among a list of commissioners acting in a personal capacity to
advise governments on how to change their energy markets without
damaging the environment.
"It is inherently difficult to change from proven
development paths to something more fundamentally uncertain, but
change we must," the so-called Energy Transitions Commission
said in a launch paper seen by Reuters.
The group said it aims to help decision-makers in making
informed choices by providing research and encouraging debate.
The commission will be formally launched at an event in
Texas on Monday.
The initiative follows closely in the footsteps of a call
made by oil and gas companies, including Shell and Statoil as
well as BP, Total, BG Group and ENI, for the introduction of a
carbon pricing system.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)