NEW YORK Aug 29 The following is the Labor Day holiday schedule for energy futures traded on the CME Group's New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), including crude oil, refined oil products and natural gas.

There will be no open outcry floor session on Monday. Floor trading will resume on Tuesday at normal hours.

Electronic trading on the exchange's Globex trading platform will close on Friday at the regular time of 5:15 p.m. (2115 GMT) and will reopen on Sunday at the regular time of 6 p.m. EDT for trading for trade date Tuesday.

On Monday, Globex will halt trading on a pre-open basis at 1 p.m. and will resume regular trading at 6 p.m. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)