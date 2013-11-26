BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages
* Redhill Biopharma - U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC, principal owner
NEW YORK Nov 26 CME Group on Tuesday said it had changed the contract expiration price of 10 New York Mercantile Exchange energy products and related instruments settled between May and October due to a technical glitch.
"We observed that because of a technical issue, some of the previously reported settlement prices were calculated incorrectly. We have thoroughly updated and tested our settlement programs to validate pricing," a CME spokesman said in an email.
The spokesman said the notice was posted on the company's website, where a link showed the settlement prices for some Henry Hub natural gas futures, N.Y. Harbor ULSD futures, RBOB gasoline futures and Light Sweet crude oil futures for the months May, June, September and October had been adjusted.
In early November, CME revised the Oct. 29 settlement price for the November natural gas futures contract expiration.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower metal prices weighed on the materials group, while heavyweight financial sector and energy shares edged lower.
* SNC-Lavalin - unit Kentz Overseas Company WLL awarded a 5-year commissioning support services framework agreement by Petroleum Development Oman