* Coal swaps need to be $145/T for gas to be more profitable
* Last time swaps were near $150 was pre-2008
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, July 12 European coal prices would have
to rise by $50 a tonne, or more than 50 percent, to make
gas-fired power plants as profitable as coal power generation,
Reuters data shows.
The current price for European coal futures delivered in
2013 is at $95.50 a tonne, down 30 percent during the past year.
Reuters data shows that this price would have to skyrocket
to around $145 to reduce coal's power generation revenue margins
to levels that match the margins on natural gas at current
prices for the benchmark German power market.
The picture in Britain is similar.
"For gas to become the preferred source of fuel for power
generation next winter, the gas price needs to fall by about 20
pence a therm or there needs to be a further increase in the
coal price of about $50/tonne," Britain's National Grid said.
Such an increase would put coal prices back to record levels
seen before the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008.
"Barring some massive unforeseen event that knocks out a
huge chunk of production from a major coal exporter, this isn't
going to happen without a parallel rise in gas prices," one
energy trader in London said.
"The balance of near-term risks to the industrial commodity
complex is to the downside," Credit Suisse said in a research
note.
Analysts said that only a vast increase in gas flows or a
sharp price reduction in gas supply contract prices from major
gas producers would be able to make gas competitive against
coal-fired power generation again.
"Only the major (gas) producers have the ability to offer
competitive pricing to stop the 'vampirisation' of gas by coal,"
Societe Generale said in a research note, but added: "So far,
they are not willing."
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom gave in to
customer pressure earlier this month and reduced the price in
its long-term, oil-indexed gas supply contract to top German
utility E.ON, but SocGen said the concession would
not be enough to make gas competitive against coal.
"The recent deal between Gazprom and E.ON doesn't address
the uncompetitiveness of gas for power generation and leaves gas
as a fuel of 'no-choice' for Europe."
Because gas is less dirty than coal power production,
governments in Europe are keen to increase their gas-fired power
generation share of fossil power plants in order to achieve
their emissions reduction targets.
European gas prices have remained firmer than coal prices
during the financial and subsequent economic crisis, because
they are closely linked to the oil market, which has been
relatively strong due to demand in emerging markets and fears of
a conflict between Iran and the West.
Coal prices, by contrast, have dropped sharply during the
past year, while exports from major producing countries have
been healthy and the United States, where a shale gas boom has
made gas generation attractive, has begun to ship coal to
Europe.
At current market prices for power, gas, coal, emissions
allowances and foreign exchange rates, German electricity for
delivery in 2013 and generated from coal is almost 16 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) more profitable than gas-generated power.
Another way to make gas more attractive for power generation
than coal would be a sharp increase in emissions allowances in
Europe's carbon trading scheme, which requires utilities,
industrials and airlines to buy allowances for each tonne of
carbon they emit.
But Reuters data shows that the price for a tonne of CO2
would have to rise to almost 40 euros, up from under 8 euros
tonne currently to make gas generation cost competitive.
(Additional reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane
Baird)