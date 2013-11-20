* Almost 30 pct of seaborne coal sold at a loss - Glencore
* Says booming Asian coal-fired power demand to lift prices
* Glencore to raise S.African coal production by 55 mln
tonnes/year
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Nov 20 Thermal coal prices will rise in
the medium term as current prices force many producers to export
at a loss and because booming electricity demand in Asia will
drive up the market, said mining major Glencore Xstrata.
Thermal coal prices have dropped around 40 percent in the
last three years as healthy exports from major producers such as
South Africa, Australia, Colombia and the United States have
clashed with modest demand following the global financial
crisis.
Glencore Xstrata said that prices would have to
rise as the oversupply forced many thermal coal exporters to
sell at a loss.
"Current price levels are unsustainable in the medium term
with close to 30 percent of seaborne thermal production being
cash cost negative," the company said in an analyst presentation
with clients.
"Exceptional coal cost competitiveness versus other fuel
sources combined with continued strong demand from new
generating capacity in Asia will drive higher prices in the
medium term," it said, without giving a precise time frame.
Although China, the world's top energy consumer, is making
efforts to shift more from coal-fired power generation towards
using more gas, emerging markets in Asia are expected to grab
some of that flow as they continue their race to industrialise.
Because of high natural gas prices in Europe and Asia, coal
is more attractive as a fuel for power generation there than
gas.
Only in North America, where a shale gas production boom has
led to a sharp fall in domestic gas prices, can gas compete with
coal on a large scale in the power sector.
To prepare for rising demand mainly in Asia, Glencore said
it was expanding its coal production in South Africa by over 55
million tonnes per year between 2013 and 2021, spread over 10
projects.
The mined coal will be used for exports and to supply South
Africa's power utility Eskom.
Glencore's South African coal production stood at 68 million
tonnes in 2012, although the company said that only 49 million
tonnes of this was saleable.
London-listed Glencore started trading on the Johannesburg
Stock Exchange last week, adding to its other secondary listing
in Hong Kong.
(Editing by Pravin Char)