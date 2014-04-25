* Coal tops the list for deaths in energy sector
* Coal also a major polluter
* Investors demand higher standards
* European utilities form ethical coal group
By Henning Gloystein, Alexander Winning and Nina Chestney
LONDON, April 25 European utility companies are
under pressure from shareholders to source their coal in a more
ethical and environmentally friendly way to cut pollution and
save thousands of miners who risk their lives each year.
Coal mining is responsible for more fatalities than the
production of any other energy source due to poor working
conditions in export countries such as China, South Africa,
Indonesia and Colombia. It is also a major world polluter.
But it accounts for around 40 percent of Europe's power
generation because a glut of supply has made it cheaper than
other fossil fuels such as natural gas.
Under scrutiny from major shareholders including Norway's
sovereign wealth fund, some energy companies have already taken
action, clubbing together to form the Bettercoal group to
improve their ethical, social and environmental standards.
"There is increasing awareness of coal's destruction... and
also understanding that alternatives are possible," said Ailun
Yang, Senior Associate at the U.S. World Resources Institute.
Over 30,000 people have died in accidents related to coal
mining since 1970, compared with 20,000 in the oil sector and
around 1,500 in natural gas, according to estimates from the
Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), a Swiss natural and engineering
sciences institute.
Other estimates are much higher with Hazardex, a specialist
in safety information, saying that China's death toll alone is
over 1,000 a year. Indonesia and South Africa also suffer from
frequent deaths in coal mines, and there have also been recent
ones in Australia and New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said last month
that air pollution, partly caused by burning coal, killed 7
million people worldwide in 2012, making it the world's single
biggest environmental health risk.
While the WHO recommended "the movement away from dirtier
fuels, such as coal", the use of filters and higher quality coal
instead of cheaper supplies with high sulphur and ash contents
can reduce air pollution.
Coal mines can also improve their environmental footprint by
trying to use less fresh water and taking steps, such as
automated ship loading conveyor belts and closed train cargo
coaches, to reduce coal spillage into the ground and water.
BETTERCOAL
The push for higher coal mining standards follows the
success of the fair trade standards for agricultural products
such as coffee and chocolate and the campaign against the sale
of diamonds mined in conflict areas.
Industry experts say that while consumers have less
influence on the energy sector than they do on products such as
coffee, the fall in coal prices provides an opportunity for the
utilities to push through a change in practices.
"Utilities and investors are in a good position to demand
change as there is a global coal oversupply, giving buyers
multiple choices to source their coal from," said one mining
adviser who did not want to be named.
"This puts pressure on miners to become more attractive for
utilities and investors."
The Bettercoal group is made up of utilities which account
for more than half of Europe's thermal coal imports. Its members
are DONG Energy, EDF, GDF Suez,
E.ON, RWE, Fortum, Gas Natural
Fenosa, and Enel.
The group was set up in 2012 and this month started
assessing mining companies for their ethical standards. The
group says the results will influence which miners they buy
their coal from.
"Bettercoal can be an agent for change, not only bringing
improvements at the mines, but also enabling members to make
decisions with regard to their coal suppliers," said Martin
Christie, executive director of Bettercoal.
The group said it would judge mines on criteria including
business ethics, health and safety, and environmental standards.
Other utilities are also taking action. German Steag, with
10 gigawatt of global installed coal generation, said it was in
talks with miners about social and environmental topics.
"We regard it as an obligation to take a look on-site into
the validity of allegations by third parties and to critically
scrutinise our suppliers," said Steag board member Wolfgang
Cieslik, adding that the company had inspected Colombia's El
Cerrejon, one of the world's biggest open cast coal mines,
jointly owned by BHP Billiton , Anglo American
, and Glencore Xstrata.
LETTER TO THE POPE
Environmentalists, religious groups, academics, politicians
and scientists say the utilities and the banks which fund the
coal mining still have not done enough.
Late last year the United Nations' climate chief urged a
radical clean-up of the coal industry, while religious groups in
Australia and North America wrote to the Pope in February,
urging him to encourage banks to move their money out of coal.
Some of these campaigns have yielded results. Several large
financial institutions have said they will curb funding for coal
projects, including the World Bank and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
Norway's $817 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's
largest, invests in both utilities and mining companies. It has
halved its exposure to coal producers, and Chief Executive Yngve
Slyngstad told Reuters in March it would review investments in
the mining sector this year on ethical grounds.
The fund has investments in mining majors such as BHP
Billiton, Vale, Glencore Xstrata, and Anglo American,
but has dropped Rio Tinto on ethical grounds.
It is also invested in some 160 companies that use coal to
generate power, such as French utility GdF Suez, and
another 190 companies that use coal to produce steel.
"There is environmental damage by definition," Slyngstad
said. "It does not mean that we are selling out of the sector.
We are concentrating our investments on the companies that we
think are continuing this activity in a more sustainable way."
COAL LOADING
Coal's share of energy generation is still increasing and
global carbon dioxide emissions hit a record high last year.
Driven by rising use in China, India and other emerging
economies, coal could even surpass oil as the main fuel for the
global economy by 2020, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said.
This highlights the need to take urgent action to improve
environmental standards, experts say.
In the West, a revolution in shale gas technology in the
United States has triggered a switch from coal to cleaner
natural gas, but it has also resulted in cheap coal exports to
Europe where its share of the power generation mix has risen.
In Asia, China approved the construction of more than 100
million tonnes of new coal production in 2013, six times more
than a year earlier, despite plans to tackle air pollution
choking its major cities.
Chinese efforts to reduce its pollution from coal, range
from pushing its natural gas, renewable and nuclear power
generation sectors as well as introducing particle filters and
reducing the amount of high sulphur and low quality coal imports
especially from Indonesia.
