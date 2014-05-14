* Over 200 miners die in Turkish coal mine explosion
* Coal tops the list for deaths in energy sector
* Over 30,000 have died in coal accidents since 1970
* Coal is also a major polluter
* Investors demand higher standards
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, May 14 A coal mine explosion and fire
that has killed over 200 people in Turkey coincides with
increased pressure on miners and utilities to drastically
improve safety and environmental standards for miners risking
their lives.
Coal mining is responsible for more fatalities than the
production of any other energy source due to poor working
conditions in producing countries such as China, Turkey, South
Africa, Indonesia and Colombia. It is also a major world
polluter.
The disaster in western Turkey, likely to be the country's
deadliest, is still unfolding with hundreds believed to be
trapped underground. It's also the worst in a series of
incidents in a sector that has seen 30,000 die since 1970.
A coal mine collapse in the U.S. state of West Virginia
killed two workers this week at a facility that had "chronic
compliance issues" and received numerous citations from
inspectors last year.
Last month, two more workers were killed in Australia after
a supporting wall in a coal mine about 240 kilometres (150
miles) west of Sydney gave way, trapping the two men about 500
metres (1,640 feet) below the surface.
This deadly record is putting pressure on utilities from
shareholders to source their coal in a more ethical and
environmentally friendly way to save thousands of miners and
reduce pollution.
Despite its poor record, coal accounts for over 40 percent
of global electricity generation as coal-fired power stations
are relatively cheap to build and operate.
SHAREHOLDER PRESSURE
Under scrutiny from major shareholders including Norway's
sovereign wealth fund, some energy companies have begun to take
action, clubbing together to form the Bettercoal group to
improve their ethical, social and environmental standards.
"There is increasing awareness of coal's destruction... and
also understanding that alternatives are possible," said Ailun
Yang, senior associate at the U.S. World Resources Institute.
The coal mining sector's dismal fatality record since 1970
compares with 20,000 deaths in the oil sector and around 1,500
in natural gas, according to estimates from the Paul Scherrer
Institute (PSI), a Swiss natural and engineering sciences
institute.
Other estimates are much higher with Hazardex, a specialist
in safety information, saying that China's death toll alone is
over 1,000 a year.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said last month
that air pollution, partly caused by burning coal, killed 7
million people worldwide in 2012, making it the world's single
biggest environmental health risk, and the WHO recommended "the
movement away from dirtier fuels, such as coal".
LETTER TO THE POPE
Environmentalists, religious groups, academics, politicians
and scientists say the utilities and the banks which fund the
coal mining still have not done enough.
Norway's $817 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's
biggest, has halved its exposure to coal producers, and Chief
Executive Yngve Slyngstad told Reuters in March it would further
review investments in the sector this year.
The fund has investments in mining majors such as BHP
Billiton, Vale, Glencore Xstrata, and Anglo American
, but has dropped Rio Tinto on ethical
grounds. It is also invested in some 160 companies that use coal
to generate power, such as French utility GdF Suez, and
another 190 companies that use coal to produce steel.
In the United States, Stanford University said this month it
will no longer use any of its $18.7 billion endowment to invest
in coal mining companies.
Late last year the United Nations' climate chief urged a
radical clean-up of the coal industry, while religious groups in
Australia and North America wrote to the Pope in February,
urging him to encourage banks to move their money out of coal.
Reacting to public pressure, several large financial
institutions like the World Bank and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development have said they will curb funding
for coal projects.
BETTER COAL?
The push for higher coal mining standards follows the
success of the fair trade standards for agricultural products
such as coffee and chocolate and the campaign against the sale
of diamonds mined in conflict areas.
Industry experts say a recent fall in coal prices provides
an opportunity to push through a change in mining practices.
"Utilities and investors are in a good position to demand
change as there is a global coal oversupply, giving buyers
multiple choices to source their coal from," said one mining
adviser who did not want to be named.
Coal prices have dropped around 40 percent in the past three
years following a mining investment boom that has clashed with
sluggish demand growth.
In Europe, a group of utilities which account for more than
half of the region's thermal coal imports has clubbed together
to pressure for higher coal mining standards.
The Bettercoal group is made up of DONG Energy,
EDF, GDF Suez, E.ON, RWE,
Fortum, Gas Natural Fenosa, and Enel
and started to assess mining companies for their
ethical standards in April.
COAL USE STILL RISING
Despite international efforts to shift to cleaner and safer
fuels, coal's share of energy generation is still increasing and
global carbon dioxide emissions hit a record high last year.
Driven by rising use in emerging economies, coal could even
surpass oil as the main fuel for the global economy by 2020,
energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said.
This highlights the need to take urgent action to improve
environmental standards, experts say.
In the West, a revolution in shale gas technology in the
United States has triggered a switch from coal to cleaner
natural gas, but it has also resulted in cheap coal exports to
Europe where its share of the power generation mix has risen
despite efforts to use more renewable power sources.
Chinese efforts to reduce its pollution from coal, range
from pushing its natural gas, renewable and nuclear power
generation sectors as well as introducing particle filters and
reducing the amount of high sulphur and low quality coal imports
especially from Indonesia.
