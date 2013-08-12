* Lignite power margins are three times as high as those
from hard coal
* Most European gas power plants are unprofitable
By Andrew Allan and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Aug 12 European electricity revenues
generated from lignite are now three times as high as from hard
coal, boosted by a collapse in the price of carbon permits,
undermining Europe's ambition to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The money will be welcome to German utilities, which are
seeing their revenues squeezed by the government's 2011 decision
to speed up its nuclear power exit, and by natural gas prices
that are so high that electricity generated from the fuel is
unprofitable.
While they undermine the European Union's target to
decarbonise its energy sector by 2050, these price developments
could be welcome news to the German government which is trying
to find ways to reduce the spiralling costs of its renewable
energy subsidies.
Germany is the world's biggest miner of lignite, and the
country's number two utility RWE is its biggest
producer, followed by Sweden's state-controlled utility
Vattenfall and Germany's top utility E.ON.
Poland, which has big lignite reserves, is also leaning
increasingly towards the fuel.
The European Union requires every utility to buy permits for
each tonne of CO2 it pumps into the atmosphere and lignite, or
brown coal, is the most carbon-intensive form of the main fossil
fuels (lignite, hard coal and gas) used to produce electricity.
But the price for such permits has dropped from a peak of
over 30 euros ($40.05) per tonne in 2006 to under 5 euros.
Though dirtier than hard coal or natural gas, lignite power
generation is attractive because German or Polish utilities can
use ample domestic reserves instead of having to pay for imports
as they mostly do for hard coal or gas.
Additionally, the recent collapse in carbon prices, coupled
with low coal and relatively high oil and gas prices, means that
revenues from burning lignite are now around three times higher
than those of burning hard coal.
Baseload (24 hours) lignite generation revenue margins for
electricity delivered in 2014 are currently around 20-27 euros
per megawatt-hour (MWh), depending on individual mining costs,
compared with under 8 euros a MWh for power generated from
imported hard coal, according to utility sources.
Most gas plants, which emit half as much CO2 as coal, run at
a loss across Europe, Reuters figures show, and emissions
certificates would have to cost around 45 euros per tonne in
order to make gas more profitable than coal for electricity
generation.
"Lignite power plants...are now by far the most profitable
form of thermal generation in Germany. At the same time, lignite
is the politically least-desired fuel given its high carbon
emissions," Macquarie said in a report dated July 31.
The bank's analysts said they saw the introduction of a
lignite tax across Germany as a possibility, despite the levy
not being discussed ahead of next month's federal election.
Such a move could prove a headache for Europe's energy
industry, most of which has campaigned for uniform EU energy and
climate policy.
Another measure to make gas more attractive for electricity
generation is an EU Commission proposal to support the price of
carbon temporarily to make new and existing lignite and
coal-fired plants less profitable.
However, the proposal has stalled ahead of the German
election where energy policy is expected to play a key role.
Germany accounts for about 17 percent of global lignite
production, but it imports 80 percent of its hard coal,
according to German government data.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
