* Euro up 5 pct against dollar in past 10 days
* Stronger euro benefits coal-fired power generation
* API2 2013 coal futures drop below $100/mt
* Gas market remains tight
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Sept 17 European utilities burning coal
for power generation will gain profitibilty thanks to a euro
gaining against the dollar since a court rule allowed the
European Central Bank to buy up bonds of troubled euro zone
members.
A higher euro increases the purchasing power of European
utilities that buy coal in the dollar-traded coal market to
produce electricity that is sold domestically in euros.
Europe's common currency has risen almost 5 percent since
the German supreme court allowed the government to ratify a
policy that will allow the European Central Bank to buy up
government bonds of troubled euro zone members.
"Coal has already been the fuel of choice for utilities that
can switch between coal and gas, because there is a coal
oversupply while gas is a bit tight," one utility trader said.
"The rising euro will only strengthen that trend."
Power generation profits from coal-fired facilities that
sell their electricity for baseload supply (24 hours) in 2013
are at 11.3 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent
gas margin is at minus 9.3 euros a MWh.
This means that that gas-fired power generation in Germany
is only profitable at high-priced peak demand hours (0800 to
2000 local time), and that coal power plants are over 20 euros
per MWh more profitable than German gas units.
The impact foreign exchange rates have on coal margins is
big.
Taking current market prices for power, coal and carbon
under Europe's emmisiosn trading scheme, coal profit margins
vary by 23 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) between the euros's
historic high and low against the dollar.
At its historic high around $1.60 against the greenback,
German power plants would sell electricity delivered in 2013 at
a profit of 16.25 euros a MWh, while at its low of $0.83 they
would make a loss of 6.97 euros per MWh.
This means that even at its historic low, German coal-fired
electriciity generation would still be slightly more profitable
than gas, albeit at loss making levels for both fuels.
In their latest poll, analysts polled by Reuters said that
they saw the the euro average around $1.22 during the next 12
months, with an upside to $1.40 and a downside to $1.20,
depending on developments.
OVERSUPPLIED COAL MARKET
The stronger euro comes at a time when profitability of
coal-fired power plants in Europe is already higher than for gas
facilities as coal prices have been weaker relative to the power
and gas markets.
This poses problems to the European Union's energy policy
which wants to see a shift from coal-fired power generation
towards gas, which sends fewer emissions into the atmosphere
than electricity generated from coal.
Healthy export levels from traditional exporters such as
Colombia or South Africa as well as rising supplies from the
United States, where a shale gas exploration boom has pushed
coal out of the domestic market and into Europe, have led to an
oversupplied coal market and helped pull prices down.
API2 2013 coal futures contracts have been in a downward
cycle since summer 2011 and have dropped more than a quarter
since then to under $100 per tonne.
At the same time, European gas markets are tight as buyers
have to compete with Asian utilities for imports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and pipeline supplies from Russia and Norway
are also tight.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)