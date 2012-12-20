* Traders can use pricing agencies to support financial
positions
* Critics say coal pricing model is in need of overhaul
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Dec 20 Physical coal markets rely on
price benchmarks that are too thinly traded by too few companies
which, once locked into the much more valuable derivatives
markets, leave investors without physical assets at a
disadvantage.
Industry figures and traders are raising concerns that
physical coal trades are being used by some companies to
influence prices in derivatives markets in their favour.
"I worry for any commodity market where indices are based
solely on transactions during weeks when there are less than a
handful of physical deals, one transaction may go on to
effectively set the price of hundreds of millions of dollars or
euros of forward trades," said Peter Sceats, who heads the
consultancy Peter Sceats & Associates.
Sceats helped found the leading API coal index in 1998.
Benchmark coal prices, known as APIs, are settled largely
based on information provided by two price reporting agencies,
IHS McCloskey and Argus Media, which gather the information
directly from coal traders.
Argus and McCloskey say that more than 90 percent of the
world's coal derivatives are priced against the Argus-McCloskey
coal indexes.
Unlike other energy markets such as oil, gas and power,
where the physical commodity is also traded on public exchanges,
physical coal is dominated by a few companies trading over the
counter and often in private, with prices being published by
pricing agencies.
This means that traders without physical assets are exposed
to movements driven by factors they cannot influence, and as a
global market coal lacks a single regulator that could enforce
transparency.
"You look at it (the benchmarking process) and instantly it
seems a bad way of doing it," said Mark Owen-Lloyd, head of
trading at London energy trading house Leapt Ltd. and former
head of UK power at E.ON Trading.
"The liquidity is not there in the physical coal markets, so
you are marking this vast amount of money (in swaps) against
something that is not there."
ALTERNATIVES
Argus, which has since taken over the API index with
McCloskey's, said it is aware of concerns and that it is
addressing them through industry consultation and talks with
regulators.
Argus and McCloskey's use a three month physical delivery
time window to identify thermal coal prices, which has shifted
most trading activity to the highest-priced point on the curve,
which is currently the final month.
"Traders focus on the last, highest priced month for trades
because that lifts the price of the overall index (which is an
average of all trades in the 90-day window), complementing their
long positions in the derivatives markets," an industry source
said.
Argus says it tested alternative models this year by using a
narrowed assessment window, but that differences in prices
between the two had been marginal.
"We canvass the market for feedback on a regular basis.
Window length is a discussion we have had and expect to continue
to have," said Peter Ramsay, Business Development Manager at
Argus.
"A shorter window may not make a significant price
difference and could risk taking liquidity out of the market.
You could be in danger of not capturing as much trade," Ramsay
said.
McCloskey says its benchmarking approach is robust.
"In addition to using trades to compile our price
assessments, there are numerous confirmed bids and offers in the
market every day, providing further evidence and transparency.
This is then backed up by engaging with the market to test where
participants see fair value," said Rowland Barran, a spokesman
at IHS, the company that owns McCloskey.
McCloskey said it verifies price information with Financial
Services Authority (FSA)-regulated physical coal market brokers.
LOW LIQUIDITY
Traders say that the coal market generally suffers from low
liquidity, and that some market participants try to take
advantage of this to push their interests.
"If a trader has an interest in certain forward prices, the
temptation is big to feed that agenda to the agencies as the
coal market is still small enough to be influenced by those
assessments," one coal trader said.
Sceats says change is necessary. He says the API 2 system
was adopted by a nascent market because it provided an average
of several indices in one basket price, but a strong growth in
financially-settled coal trading now requires more sophisticated
safety features.
(Additional reporting by John McGarrity and Andrew Allan;
editing by Keiron Henderson)