* Traders can use pricing agencies to support financial positions

* Critics say coal pricing model is in need of overhaul

By Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Dec 20 Physical coal markets rely on price benchmarks that are too thinly traded by too few companies which, once locked into the much more valuable derivatives markets, leave investors without physical assets at a disadvantage.

Industry figures and traders are raising concerns that physical coal trades are being used by some companies to influence prices in derivatives markets in their favour.

"I worry for any commodity market where indices are based solely on transactions during weeks when there are less than a handful of physical deals, one transaction may go on to effectively set the price of hundreds of millions of dollars or euros of forward trades," said Peter Sceats, who heads the consultancy Peter Sceats & Associates.

Sceats helped found the leading API coal index in 1998.

Benchmark coal prices, known as APIs, are settled largely based on information provided by two price reporting agencies, IHS McCloskey and Argus Media, which gather the information directly from coal traders.

Argus and McCloskey say that more than 90 percent of the world's coal derivatives are priced against the Argus-McCloskey coal indexes.

Unlike other energy markets such as oil, gas and power, where the physical commodity is also traded on public exchanges, physical coal is dominated by a few companies trading over the counter and often in private, with prices being published by pricing agencies.

This means that traders without physical assets are exposed to movements driven by factors they cannot influence, and as a global market coal lacks a single regulator that could enforce transparency.

"You look at it (the benchmarking process) and instantly it seems a bad way of doing it," said Mark Owen-Lloyd, head of trading at London energy trading house Leapt Ltd. and former head of UK power at E.ON Trading.

"The liquidity is not there in the physical coal markets, so you are marking this vast amount of money (in swaps) against something that is not there."

ALTERNATIVES

Argus, which has since taken over the API index with McCloskey's, said it is aware of concerns and that it is addressing them through industry consultation and talks with regulators.

Argus and McCloskey's use a three month physical delivery time window to identify thermal coal prices, which has shifted most trading activity to the highest-priced point on the curve, which is currently the final month.

"Traders focus on the last, highest priced month for trades because that lifts the price of the overall index (which is an average of all trades in the 90-day window), complementing their long positions in the derivatives markets," an industry source said.

Argus says it tested alternative models this year by using a narrowed assessment window, but that differences in prices between the two had been marginal.

"We canvass the market for feedback on a regular basis. Window length is a discussion we have had and expect to continue to have," said Peter Ramsay, Business Development Manager at Argus.

"A shorter window may not make a significant price difference and could risk taking liquidity out of the market. You could be in danger of not capturing as much trade," Ramsay said.

McCloskey says its benchmarking approach is robust.

"In addition to using trades to compile our price assessments, there are numerous confirmed bids and offers in the market every day, providing further evidence and transparency. This is then backed up by engaging with the market to test where participants see fair value," said Rowland Barran, a spokesman at IHS, the company that owns McCloskey.

McCloskey said it verifies price information with Financial Services Authority (FSA)-regulated physical coal market brokers.

LOW LIQUIDITY

Traders say that the coal market generally suffers from low liquidity, and that some market participants try to take advantage of this to push their interests.

"If a trader has an interest in certain forward prices, the temptation is big to feed that agenda to the agencies as the coal market is still small enough to be influenced by those assessments," one coal trader said.

Sceats says change is necessary. He says the API 2 system was adopted by a nascent market because it provided an average of several indices in one basket price, but a strong growth in financially-settled coal trading now requires more sophisticated safety features. (Additional reporting by John McGarrity and Andrew Allan; editing by Keiron Henderson)