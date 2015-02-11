BOGOTA, Feb 11 Colombia produced an average 1,034,500 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in January, a 2.7 percent increase over December and up 2 percent from the same month a year earlier, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Wednesday. January's increase, marking the fourth straight month with output above 1 million barrels, was due mainly to increased volumes at large fields controlled by state-run oil company Ecopetrol. Ecopetrol and its operating partners accounted for 841,000 barrels per day of the total. Average national output in 2014 was 988,100 bpd. Natural gas production in January increased 1.6 percent over December to an average 1.059 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said. But that was 8 percent less than the 1.152 billion produced in January last year. The main players in Colombia's oil sector, which has grown rapidly in recent years, have trimmed investment budgets with oil prices more than halving since June. Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales is the Andean nation's largest private sector producer. The sector has been hurt by regulatory issues including long waits to obtain environmental licenses to drill and pump crude, attacks by Marxist rebels, and increasing community resistance to extractive industries. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 JAN 1,035 1,014 2014 2013 DEC 1,007 1,008 NOV 1,002 1,014 OCT 1,002 986 SEPT 993 1,000 AUG 999 1,033 JULY 968 1,023 JUNE 1,008 978 MAY 950 1,019 APRIL 935 1,011 MARCH 977 1,013 FEB 1,002 997 JAN 1,014 1,015 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)