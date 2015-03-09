BOGOTA, March 9 Colombia produced an average
1,027,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in February, down 0.7
percent from January, but up 2.3 percent from the same month a
year earlier, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Monday.
Natural gas production in February decreased 8 percent from
the same month last year to an average 1.074 billion cubic feet
per day, the ministry said.
Average national output in 2014 was 988,100 bpd. The
association of private-sector oil producers in Colombia expects
output to rise slightly this year despite a sharp drop in crude
oil prices.
The main players in Colombia's oil sector, which has grown
rapidly in recent years, have trimmed investment budgets with
oil prices more than halving since June. State-run Ecopetrol
produces more than half Colombia's oil, while
Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales is the biggest private
player.
The sector has been hurt by regulatory issues, including
long waits to obtain environmental licenses to drill and pump
crude, attacks by Marxist rebels, and increasing community
resistance to extractive industries.
The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency.
CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
2015 2014
FEB 1,027 1,004
JAN 1,035 1,014
2014 2013
DEC 1,007 1,008
NOV 1,002 1,014
OCT 1,004 986
SEPT 996 1,000
AUG 1,002 1,033
JULY 971 1,023
JUNE 1,011 978
MAY 952 1,019
APRIL 938 1,011
MARCH 979 1,013
FEB 1,004 997
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry
