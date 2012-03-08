(Refiles to add UK in the headline)

By Adveith Nair

LONDON, March 8 Complaints against Britain's big six suppliers were down four percent on average in the October to December quarter, with all but two of the companies registering a drop, data compiled by a consumer body showed on Thursday.

Britain's six largest utilities are Centrica, SSE , German groups E.ON and RWE, French operator EDF and Spanish firm Iberdrola.

The report from government funded group Consumer Focus showed complaints against E.ON rose 7 percent, while those against Scottish Power remained constant.

The quarterly data, which ranks Britain's six largest energy suppliers according to customer complaints received by Consumer Focus, Consumer Direct and the Energy Ombudsman, showed complaints against the remaining four suppliers fell.

"Any fall in complaints is clearly welcome but there are still many problems energy customers are experiencing which need to be resolved," said Audrey Gallacher, Director of Energy at Consumer Focus.

"Giving consistently good customer service and tackling any problems which do arise effectively is key to rebuilding faith in the distrusted energy market," Gallacher added.

Britain's big-six suppliers, which control 99 percent of the market, have come under fire from politicians and consumer lobby groups, who claim the companies increase bills more quickly than they pass on savings.

Ofgem had last year fined some of the big six for breaches related to the way they handled customer complaints.

Thursday's report showed SSE remained the best performing supplier with a five-star rating, while EDF remained at the bottom of the table, despite a 14 percent drop in complaints.

Consumer Focus said there were signs that EDF's call centre issues were being resolved, but added the company still had a long way to go to fully resolve issues associated with changes in its billing systems.

"The company has had ongoing problems for over half a year," Gallacher said. "A line needs to be drawn under these issues so customers know they have a service they can rely on." (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Paul Sandle)