NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. crude futures added to gains and Brent pared losses in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed a surprise stock draw in U.S. crude inventories last week against the forecast in a Reuters poll for a stock build.

NYMEX crude for June delivery traded up 61 cents, or 0.59 percent, at $103.72 a barrel. Before release of the datga from the American Petroleum Institute, it traded up 47 cents, or 0.46 percent, at $103.58.

In London, ICE June Brent crude was down 41 cents, or 0.35 percent, at $118.30. It was dealt at $118.20, down 51 cents, or 0.43 percent just before the data was issued. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)