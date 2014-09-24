By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Philadelphia-area energy
officials are in talks with the local commuter rail agency to
increase access to a three-mile stretch of rail near the city's
airport to allow for greater shipments of Bakken crude oil,
people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
The outcome of the negotiations will determine whether
Monroe Energy, the Delta subsidiary that runs the
165,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, will be
able to reduce its reliance on oil shipped from the Gulf Coast
and increase its intake of less-expensive Bakken crude.
The discussions in Philadelphia provide a snapshot of the
national debate over how to manage the country's rail assets
amid the boom in shipping crude over the tracks. Rail shipments
of oil have jockeyed with passenger cars and grain cargoes for
space on the tracks.
Once on life support, the Philadelphia area refining
industry has been revived by rail deliveries of Bakken crude
oil, giving refiners a less expensive option than importing
foreign crude. Today, Philadelphia is the largest consumer of
Bakken crude oil.
The airport line helps bring crude oil to the Eddystone rail
facility, a joint venture between Enbridge Inc. and Canopy
Prospecting. It takes in about a unit train a day and pumps the
oil into a ship that carries it to Delta's refinery. Eddystone
could accept more crude oil daily, but it is handcuffed by a
restriction that limits its access to the commuter line to about
four hours each night.
Currently, the South Eastern Pennsylvania Transportation
Authority, or SEPTA, says freight rail carriers like Norfolk
Southern and CSX can only use the three-mile stretch between
12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., when it's not shuffling riders between
the airport and the city. The window only allows for one full
unit train and one empty train to come through daily.
"We have an obligation to make sure that passenger service
is not disrupted," SEPTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Knueppel
said. "Our lines run every half-hour, and it takes about 23
minutes for their trains to come through, so it's not possible
to co-exist."
Knueppel said the only real solution would be to add another
track for freight shipping, a costly option that he says won't
be borne by the agency. He said the parties involved are in
discussions but the decision may ultimately depend on whether
expansions take place at Eddystone to justify the investment in
a new section of rail.
Monroe wants to build a 200,000 bpd pipeline between its
refinery and Eddystone. The company held community hearings on
the topic this summer, and a final decision about moving forward
is expected soon. Meanwhile, Eddystone wants to expand its
facility by adding additional tracks and storage on an adjacent
lot it owns.
"Anything that would relax those hours and get more product
into the facility would certainly be welcome," said Adam
Gattuso, a Monroe spokesman who is coordinating community
outreach on the pipeline project.
Larry Springer, a spokesman for Enbridge, said the company
is aware of the ongoing discussions to move crude during other
than the morning hours.
"Any investments to expand the allowable time for freight
shipment in this area should facilitate the opportunity for an
additional train per day to call at the (Eddystone) facility,"
Springer said.
Norfolk Southern and CSX officials declined to comment on
the discussions. Officials with Canopy Prospecting also declined
to comment.
