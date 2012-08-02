NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. crude futures fell 2 percent on Thursday, pressured by reports showing a rise in U.S. jobless claims and a drop in U.S. factory activity, along with disappointment that the European Central Bank did not offer more concrete steps to boost economic growth.

U.S. September crude fell $1.78, or 2 percent, to settle at $87.13 a barrel, having traded from $86.92 to $89.63. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)