NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday, snapping a string of three straight higher settlements, as fears about fuel shortages after Hurricane Sandy began to ease and the stronger dollar applied pressure to dollar-denominated oil.

U.S. December crude fell $2.23, or 2.56 percent, to settle at $84.86 a barrel, having traded from $84.66 to $87.24.

Crude posted a third straight weekly loss, down $1.42, or 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)