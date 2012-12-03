GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. crude futures edged higher on Monday but settled well off the session peak, up only 18 cents, after weak U.S. manufacturing data cooled prices that had rallied on strong Chinese data and Middle East tensions.
U.S. January crude rose 18 cents, or 0.20 percent, to settle at $89.09 a barrel, having traded from $88.66 to $90.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.