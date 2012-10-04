HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. crude futures rose 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed tensions between Turkey and Syria, a weaker dollar and refinery fires pulled crude oil prices higher.
U.S. November crude rose $3.57, or 4.05 percent, to settle at $91.71 a barrel, having traded from $87.91 to $91.79. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.