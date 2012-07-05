NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. crude futures slipped on Thursday in post-holiday trade as a weak service sector, sluggish retail sales data and a stronger dollar countered falling crude oil stockpiles and economic stimulus measures taken by central banks in China and Europe.

U.S. August crude fell 44 cents, or 0.50 percent, to settle at $87.22 a barrel, having traded from $86.50 to $88.98 and following the more than 4 percent price rise in the previous session. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bernard Orr)