NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday in volatile, choppy, trade as slumping inventories and supportive jobs data had pushed prices more than 1 percent higher early in the session, before they faded and slipped back below the 200-day moving average.

U.S. crude settled up 17 cents, or 0.18 percent, at $95.53 a barrel. That was below the 200-day moving average of $96.63. Prices ranged from $95.26 to $97.71. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)