NEW YORK May 7 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday in choppy trading after European election results revived worries about the region's debt woes and contracting economy.

But crude bounced back from intraday lows that attracted buying by bargain hunters.

U.S. June crude fell 55 cents, or 0.56 percent, to settle at $97.94 a barrel, having dropped to $95.34, the lowest intraday price since Dec. 20, and reached $98.24. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)