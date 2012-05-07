GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease, dollar steadies after Fed-led losses
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
NEW YORK May 7 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday in choppy trading after European election results revived worries about the region's debt woes and contracting economy.
But crude bounced back from intraday lows that attracted buying by bargain hunters.
U.S. June crude fell 55 cents, or 0.56 percent, to settle at $97.94 a barrel, having dropped to $95.34, the lowest intraday price since Dec. 20, and reached $98.24. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Several dozen demonstrators, the last holdouts from a mass protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, faced off against riot police on Wednesday as they defied a deadline to end their months-long occupation of an encampment on federal land.