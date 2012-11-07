UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco to invest $7 bln in Petronas' RAPID oil refinery
* Saudi Aramco was said in January to shelve partnership in RAPID
NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. crude futures fell nearly 5 percent on Wednesday as economic problems facing the United States and Europe hit investor sentiment, pressuring Wall Street equities and oil a day after the re-election of President Barack Obama.
U.S. crude fell $4.27, or 4.81 percent, to settle at $84.44 a barrel, having traded from $84.05 to $88.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Saudi Aramco was said in January to shelve partnership in RAPID
LONDON, Feb 27 French 10-year bond yields hit a one-month low on Monday, pushing other euro zone sovereign yields lower, while a more cautious mood hung over world stock markets and the dollar, both of which struggled for clear direction.
THARPARKAR DISTRICT, Pakistan, Feb 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A line of trucks weaves in and out of the open coal pit that has been dug in the Thar Desert in Pakistan's southern Sindh province.