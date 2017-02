NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. crude rose on Thursday, rebounding from a nearly 5 percent plunge the previous session, though gains were limited by concerns about Europe's economy coupled with approaching tax increases and spending cuts in the United States.

U.S. December crude rose 65 cents, or 0.77 percent, to settle at $85.09 a barrel, having traded from $84.22 to $85.70. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)