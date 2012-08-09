NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. crude futures edged up a penny on Thursday as the potential threat to U.S. Gulf Coast energy infrastructure from Tropical Storm Ernesto faded, while the stronger dollar helped limit any gains from supportive economic data.

U.S. September crude rose 1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to settle at $93.36 a barrel, having traded from $93.07 to $94.21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)