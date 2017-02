NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. crude futures jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, snapping a string of two lower settlements, on the threat of supply disruption in the Middle East as tensions escalate.

U.S. November crude rose $3.06, or 3.43 percent, to settle at $92.39 a barrel, having traded from $89.29 to $92.91.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)